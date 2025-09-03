Woman killed, 3 men injured in Van Nuys crash

The Brief A woman was killed, and three men were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Van Nuys. The investigation reveals one of the drivers may have run a red light. Officials said a separate driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after driving through the police tape.



A woman was killed, and three men were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a suspected DUI driver overnight in Los Angeles' Van Nuys neighborhood, officials said.

What we know:

The preliminary investigation reveals the driver of a Honda sedan ran a red light and T-Boned a Mercedes-Benz at the intersection of Burbank and Van Nuys boulevards around 1:40 a.m., officials said. The collision happened near a Ralphs parking lot.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 40-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said three men were inside the Honda. A 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the two others, both age 25, were hospitalized. One was in serious condition and the other, who suffered minor injuries, was in fair condition.

While first responders were at the scene, another vehicle rolled through the police tape. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

What we don't know:

The names of the crash victims and suspected DUI driver have not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.