Teen driver hits LAPD officer, slams vehicle into popular bagel shop: officials

The Brief A teen driver was arrested after hitting an officer and plowing a pickup truck into a bagel shop in Van Nuys overnight. The officer did not require medical transport. The bagel shop is closed for business due to the damages sustained in the crash.



An 18-year-old driver was arrested after authorities said he clipped an officer and proceeded to slam his pickup truck into a 24-hour bagel shop in the San Fernando Valley overnight.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department Traffic Division said around 2:15 a.m. Thursday, a Nissan Frontier was spotted driving erratically.

The driver of a tow truck attempted to intervene. At the same time, two officers had just arrived and were walking toward a bagel shop when the suspect accelerated and lost control of his vehicle, clipped one officer, nearly hit a second officer, and proceeded to plow his pickup truck into Western Bagel.

Investigators said four teens – two boys and two girls – were located inside the truck. The driver was subsequently arrested and the passengers, ages 16 and 17, were cited for curfew violation. The incident is being investigated as an assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

The officer who was hit was not seriously injured and did not require hospitalization.

The popular 24-hour bagel shop is located at the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Stagg Street. The driver broke through a wall and crashed into two bathrooms, also rupturing a water line and a gas line. Therefore, it's now closed for business.

The LAPD's Mission Division will handle the investigation.

What we don't know:

It’s unknown when the bagel shop will reopen. The name of the suspect was not released.