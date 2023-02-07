LA teen arrested for allegedly shooting Rancho Cucamonga gas station worker

article

An 18-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested Monday for allegedly shooting a gas station attendant in Rancho Cucamonga, officials announced.

Royell Richard was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting happened back on Friday, Feb. 3. Deputies said that a customer walked into the 76 Gas Station on Arrow Route shortly after 9 p.m., and found the clerk on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspected shooter had fled the scene before deputies could get there.

SUGGESTED: Hoax active shooter threats prompt lockdowns at several SoCal schools

Days later, the SBSD said they identified Richard as their suspect. They arrested him at a residence in Los Angeles around 5 p.m. Monday.

Deputies haven't said what led to the shooting, or what might be the motive behind the shooting, but the store clerk is expected to fully recover.

Richard is being held on $1 million bail.

No other information was immediately available.