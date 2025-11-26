Woman wounded in Sun Valley shooting after alleged domestic dispute
LOS ANGELES - A family dispute in Los Angeles' Sun Valley neighborhood ended with a woman being shot and wounded, officials said.
What we know:
Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said officers were called to a home in the 9800 block of Lanark Street and Hollywood Way around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25.
Arriving officers discovered the caller contacted authorities after his parents got into an argument and his mother was shot.
The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and her condition is unknown.
A man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.
The LAPD said a gun was recovered at the scene.
What we don't know:
The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.
Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.
The Source: City News Service contributed to this report.