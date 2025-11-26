Woman wounded in Sun Valley shooting after alleged domestic dispute

The Brief A son contacted the LAPD after his mother was shot and wounded during a family dispute in Sun Valley. A woman was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition. Officials said a man was arrested and a gun was recovered at the scene.



A family dispute in Los Angeles' Sun Valley neighborhood ended with a woman being shot and wounded, officials said.

What we know:

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said officers were called to a home in the 9800 block of Lanark Street and Hollywood Way around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25.

Arriving officers discovered the caller contacted authorities after his parents got into an argument and his mother was shot.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and her condition is unknown.

A man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

The LAPD said a gun was recovered at the scene.

What we don't know:

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

