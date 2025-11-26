Expand / Collapse search

Woman wounded in Sun Valley shooting after alleged domestic dispute

Published  November 26, 2025 11:11am PST
Sun Valley
A witness called and said his parents were fighting and his mother was shot.

The Brief

    • A son contacted the LAPD after his mother was shot and wounded during a family dispute in Sun Valley.
    • A woman was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.
    • Officials said a man was arrested and a gun was recovered at the scene.

LOS ANGELES - A family dispute in Los Angeles' Sun Valley neighborhood ended with a woman being shot and wounded, officials said. 

What we know:

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said officers were called to a home in the 9800 block of Lanark Street and Hollywood Way around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25.

Arriving officers discovered the caller contacted authorities after his parents got into an argument and his mother was shot. 

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and her condition is unknown.

A man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody. 

The LAPD said a gun was recovered at the scene. 

What we don't know:

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233. 
 

The Source: City News Service contributed to this report.

