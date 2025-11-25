A $25 million view: LA's iconic Stahl House (Case Study #22) hits the market

The Brief The iconic Stahl House (Case Study House #22), a midcentury modern masterpiece in the Hollywood Hills, is up for sale. The two-bedroom, glass-walled home has an asking price of $25 million. Designed by Pierre Koenig and made famous by Julius Shulman's photography, the home has been owned by the same family since 1959.



The iconic Stahl House in the Hollywood Hills is up for sale for the first time ever.

What we know:

The home officially known as "Case Study House #22" has hit the market for $25 million.

According to the listing by William Baker of the Agency, Bruce and Shari Stahl are looking for "the next custodian who will honor the house's history, respect its architectural purity, and ensure its preservation for generations to come."

The Stahl House is only being "shown to pre-qualified clients."

What they're saying:

"This home has been the center of our lives for decades," the siblings wrote on their website. "But as we’ve gotten older, it has become increasingly challenging to care for it with the attention and energy it so richly deserves."

"For those who love visiting the Stahl House, please know that our tour program will continue unchanged for the time being, and we will provide ample notice before any adjustments are made," the Stahls added in their statement.

"Welcoming visitors from around the world, sharing stories, and watching people experience the magic of this house for the first time has been deeply meaningful."

The backstory:

Built in 1959, the Stahl House is a celebrated symbol of Los Angeles glamour and midcentury modern design.

Its iconic status was secured through the famous photography of Julius Shulman, which captured the glass-and-steel structure overlooking the city.

Designed by architect Pierre Koenig, the two-bedroom, glass-walled home has been owned by the same family since it was built.

Dig deeper:

The Case Study House Program was an influential architectural experiment launched by "Arts & Architecture" magazine editor John Entenza in 1945 to address the post-World War II housing shortage.

The goal was to commission leading architects, such as Koenig and Charles and Ray Eames, to design and build modern, efficient, and replicable model homes using industrial materials like steel and glass.

Though the program failed in its original intent to deliver truly low-cost housing to the masses, it ultimately commissioned 36 prototypes (with 25 constructed, mostly in Southern California) and successfully popularized the mid-century modern style, defining California's architectural identity and influencing residential design worldwide.

Big picture view:

Beyond its architectural significance, the Stahl House has been prominently featured in popular culture.

The home has been seen in numerous movies, television shows, and music videos.

It has made cameos in "The Simpsons," "The Sims 3," "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas,""Nurse Betty," and "Galaxy Quest" and countless other movies, television shows, and music videos.

The Source: The information regarding the sale is sourced directly from the official real estate listing provided by William Baker of the Agency, which confirms the price and viewing requirements. Further context and direct quotes explaining the decision to sell and the status of public tours come from the Stahl family's statement published on their website.



