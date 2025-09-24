LA Sparks announce $150M practice facility set to open in El Segundo by 2027

The future looks bright for the Los Angeles Sparks.

A new state-of-the-art practice facility for WNBA team is set to open in the South Bay area in 2027, which will mark 30 years since the team was established.

What we know:

On Wednesday, the team announced plans to build a $150 million, 55,000-square-foot practice facility.

"It represents the largest investment to date in the history of women’s sports for a single team," the Sparks said in a press release.

The Sparks’ facility will be built with a holistic approach and will feature plenty of natural light with sweeping architectural curves "inspired by the grace of the game."

The facility will also feature:

An outdoor spa pool for recovery and pre-hab/rehab

Dedicated nap rooms

Two WNBA regulation basketball courts

A state-of-the-art weight room

Panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean

See a gallery of the facility's renderings below.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (LA Sparks)

The Sparks have practiced at El Camino College in Torrance for the past few seasons.

‘A new standard for what a professional sports organization can provide'

What they're saying:

"We’re building a place where Sparks players can be at their best on and off the court," said Eric Holoman, Managing Partner and Governor of the Los Angeles Sparks in a released statement.

"From cutting-edge training and recovery spaces to family and community areas, every corner of this facility was designed with them at the center. It reflects our commitment to our team, our fans, and the city of Los Angeles, and sets a new standard for what a professional sports organization can provide for its athletes," Holoman added.