Father of 3 left paralyzed after being shot. LAPD offering $25k reward for arrest of suspect

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who paralyzed a father of three after randomly shooting him.

The shooting happened on April 6, around 8:45 p.m. in the 700 block of South Alvarado Street.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim, 41-year-old Luis Hernandez, was helping his wife close their store, inside a swap meet, when he noticed two women arguing in between his vehicle and a silver Toyota Camry that was double-parked alongside his.

Credit: LAPD

His three young children were seated inside his car, and fearing for their safety, he decided to move his vehicle.

"He was afraid for his safety, his life, his children's safety. He believed they were going to be caught in crossfire, so as he begins to walk back to the sidewalk, when he tuns his back to the suspect vehicle, that's when he gets shot," LAPD said during a press conference Thursday.

A suspect from inside the silver Camry fired a single shot at Hernandez. The vehicle then fled northbound on Alvarado Street then eastbound on 7th Street.

As a result of the shooting, Hernandez was left paralyzed.

Detectives have released surveillance footage of two people of interest they are attempting to identify and speak with.

According to police, it appears a woman outside of the Toyota Camry was arguing with a woman inside the car. The female pedestrian also left the scene before police arrived.

The Los Angeles City Council also approved a $25,000 for any information leading to the identity, arrest, and prosecution of the people responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to call Officer Marroquin at (213) 484-3670. You can remain anonymous by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-

222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.