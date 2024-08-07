Man dies after suspected road-rage incident on Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood

A man is dead after he was involved in a possible road-rage incident in West Hollywood.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from a 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies found 68-year-old Armando Gabriel unresponsive and on the sidewalk outside the convenience store.

Gabriel was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After a series of investigations, LASD said Gabriel and 48-year-old Ramon Casas were allegedly involved in a minor traffic crash in the convenience store parking lot. After the crash, the alleged road-rage confrontation ensued, ending with Gabriel being knocked to the ground.

Casas was eventually placed in custody and is being booked for murder on a $2 million bail.