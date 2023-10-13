LA police chase suspect crashes into fire hydrant, cop hurt

A police chase in Los Angeles ended with a pickup truck crashing into a fire hydrant, leaving a huge mess in the Shadow Hills neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department had chased the suspect driving a pickup truck Friday evening. After crashing the pickup truck and causing the fire hydrant to burst, the suspect ran from the soggy scene on foot.

The suspect was eventually tackled and chased down by a group of officers at someone's backyard and was placed in handcuffs.

At one point during the chase, one of the officers injured their back. It is unknown how the officer got hurt.

Officials did not specify what the suspect was initially wanted for.