Driver in box truck arrested after chase in South LA

A man is in custody after leading police on a chase though parts of South LA.

The driver, in a box-truck, was allegedly wanted for armed robbery.

Police deployed multiple stop sticks, commonly known as spike strips, to get the vehicle to come to a stop. As a result, the truck sustained two flat tires. But that didn't stop the suspect, as he kept driving.

The pursuit came to an end when the driver pulled over on Normandie and Vernon avenues. The driver stepped out of the truck, surrendered to officers and was taken into custody.

It is unclear if the truck was stolen.