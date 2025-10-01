LA pursuit suspect in Dodgers jersey who ditched stolen car, ran across 101 Freeway, taken into custody

The Brief The LAPD was in pre-dawn pursuit of a suspect in a reported stolen vehicle Wednesday morning. SkyFOX was over the scene as the police chase went from downtown LA to East Hollywood. The pursuit came to an end when the suspect ditched the vehicle and proceeded to run onto the 101 Freeway.



Los Angeles Police Department officers took a suspect into custody following a morning pursuit of an alleged stolen vehicle on Wednesday.

What we know:

The pursuit started in downtown Los Angeles at San Pedro and Ninth Streets as the suspect led officers on main streets before moving to freeways.

A few minutes later, the high-speed police chase continued into Echo Park and through Hollywood.

Officers said at some point during the pursuit, the suspect threw a weapon out of the vehicle that was recovered.

The suspect continued to drive erratically, narrowly avoided multiple crashes, and led officers through the Mid-Wilshire area as the pursuit continued back on surface streets in Hollywood.

At 6:13 a.m., SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect ditched the vehicle and made a run for it near the southbound 101 Freeway at Vermont Avenue.

Moments later, the pursuit took yet another dangerous turn as the suspect ran across the 101 Freeway while continuing to evade officers.

The suspect, wearing a Dodgers jersey, then hid underneath a tree.

Officers quickly located him, and he was taken into custody at Kenmore and Melrose avenues in East Hollywood.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released. It's unclear what charges he faces.