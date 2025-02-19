LA police chase ends in crash, shooting

The Brief A police chase ends in a crash and an officer-involved shooting. It is unknown who did the shooting or if it ended up being a shootout between the cops and the suspect(s).



A police chase ends in a crash and a shooting near Los Angeles' Hancock Park neighborhood.

What we know:

A police chase broke out in Central Los Angeles, which lasted for about five minutes before the suspect crashed their car in the 6200 block of Oakwood Avenue.

The crash then turned into an officer-involved shooting. The Los Angeles Police Department did not say if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if it was a shootout between the suspect(s) and the LAPD officers. It is also unknown who did the shooting.

Officials did not say if any of the suspects are on the run or if they were all placed in custody.

No descriptions were released of the suspects involved in the pursuit that ended in a crash and shooting.

It is also unknown how many suspects were inside the red car that crashed.