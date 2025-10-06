LA parking meter rate increase approved: What to know

The Brief The Los Angeles City Council approved a citywide increase in parking meter rates, raising them from $1.00 to $1.50 per hour. The new plan also extends enforcement hours and adds Sunday enforcement in some areas. The rate changes are part of a broader city effort to address a budget shortfall.



You'll soon have to pay more to park in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles City Council has voted to raise parking meter rates and extend enforcement hours citywide, a move aimed at addressing the city's budget shortfall.

Metered hours also extended

What we know:

The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to raise parking meter rates across the city from $1.00 to $1.50.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) will also extend metered hours, with high-activity areas running until midnight and most other metered blocks until 8 p.m., with some exceptions. Sunday enforcement is also planned.

City officials noted that nearby cities, including Santa Monica and Hollywood, already charge daily for on-street parking.

Full rollout in coming months

What's next:

A full rollout of the new meter rates and hours may take up to six months as meters and signs are updated.

Within 90 days, LADOT will return to the council with a proposal for a fee schedule for preferential parking district permits.

In a related action, the council directed the city attorney, Sanitation, and Street services to clarify penalties for trash bins left blocking sidewalks or streets.