LA parking meter rate increase approved: What to know
LOS ANGELES - You'll soon have to pay more to park in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles City Council has voted to raise parking meter rates and extend enforcement hours citywide, a move aimed at addressing the city's budget shortfall.
Metered hours also extended
What we know:
The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to raise parking meter rates across the city from $1.00 to $1.50.
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) will also extend metered hours, with high-activity areas running until midnight and most other metered blocks until 8 p.m., with some exceptions. Sunday enforcement is also planned.
City officials noted that nearby cities, including Santa Monica and Hollywood, already charge daily for on-street parking.
Full rollout in coming months
What's next:
A full rollout of the new meter rates and hours may take up to six months as meters and signs are updated.
Within 90 days, LADOT will return to the council with a proposal for a fee schedule for preferential parking district permits.
In a related action, the council directed the city attorney, Sanitation, and Street services to clarify penalties for trash bins left blocking sidewalks or streets.
The Source: This information is based on a review of the Los Angeles City Council's official vote and public statements from city officials. We also referenced data from the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) regarding the proposed changes and implementation timeline.