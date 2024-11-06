LA news anchor Chauncy Glover passes away at 39: ‘We are devastated by this unimaginable loss’

article

KCAL News anchor and Emmy Award-winning journalist Chauncy Glover has passed away, the Southern California news station announced. He was 39.

Glover worked at KTRK in Houston for eight years before he joined KCAL in October 2023 as an anchor for the 5 and 11 p.m. newscasts with Pat Harvey and with Suzie Suh at 8 and 10 p.m. While in Texas, he broke barriers and became the station’s first Black male main anchor.

He had just celebrated his one-year work anniversary last month and shared the milestone on his Instagram page.

"We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy's beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy," the Glover family wrote in a statement. "He was more than a son and brother—he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community."

Chauncy Glover pictured with FOX 11's Christine Devine at the Hip-Hop for Peace Awards.

The passionate journalist founded the Chauncy Glover Project when he worked as a reporter at WDIV in Detroit. The nonprofit organization offered mentorship programs for Black and Latino youth.

Glover’s cause of death has not been disclosed.