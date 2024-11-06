Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 6:00 PM PST, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Orange County Inland
6
Red Flag Warning
from WED 4:00 AM PST until FRI 11:00 AM PST, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire
Red Flag Warning
from WED 3:00 PM PST until FRI 11:00 AM PST, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest
High Wind Warning
from WED 6:00 AM PST until THU 2:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire
Red Flag Warning
until THU 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM PST until THU 6:00 PM PST, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Orange County Coastal

LA news anchor Chauncy Glover passes away at 39: ‘We are devastated by this unimaginable loss’

By
Updated  November 6, 2024 5:49am PST
Los Angeles
FOX 11
article

Chauncy Glover. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • KCAL announced anchor Chauncy Glover passed away unexpectedly.
    • Glover had worked in Los Angeles for just over a year after working in Houston for eight years.
    • His cause of death has not been disclosed.
    • Glover also founded a nonprofit organization that offered mentorship programs for Black and Latino youth.

LOS ANGELES - KCAL News anchor and Emmy Award-winning journalist Chauncy Glover has passed away, the Southern California news station announced. He was 39. 

Glover worked at KTRK in Houston for eight years before he joined KCAL in October 2023 as an anchor for the 5 and 11 p.m. newscasts with Pat Harvey and with Suzie Suh at 8 and 10 p.m. While in Texas, he broke barriers and became the station’s first Black male main anchor. 

He had just celebrated his one-year work anniversary last month and shared the milestone on his Instagram page.

"We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy's beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy," the Glover family wrote in a statement. "He was more than a son and brother—he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community." 

Chauncy Glover pictured with FOX 11's Christine Devine at the Hip-Hop for Peace Awards.

The passionate journalist founded the Chauncy Glover Project when he worked as a reporter at WDIV in Detroit. The nonprofit organization offered mentorship programs for Black and Latino youth. 

Glover’s cause of death has not been disclosed. 