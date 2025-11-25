LA labor leader pleads not guilty to obstructing federal immigration raid

The Brief Labor leader David Huerta pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of obstructing a federal officer during an immigration raid in downtown Los Angeles in June. The charge was downgraded from a felony and carries a potential sentence of up to one year in federal prison. Huerta was released on personal recognizance and claimed the charges are a "baseless" attempt to "silence" activism.



David Huerta, president of the Service Employees International Union of California, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a misdemeanor count of obstructing a federal officer.

Local perspective:

Huerta, 58, was among a group of protesters outside an Ambiance garment warehouse building on June 6, where federal authorities were arresting multiple people. He was briefly in custody, as he was released on bond.

On Tuesday, Nov. 25, he entered his plea to a single federal misdemeanor count.

The charge was downgraded last month from an initial felony charge and carries a possible sentence of up to a year in federal prison. Huerta has agreed to stay at least 100 yards away from federal agents and any federal operations.

At the arraignment, U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Rosenberg allowed Huerta to remain free on personal recognizance, but ordered him to surrender his passport to his attorney and stay at least 100 feet away from federal officers.

He is allowed to travel anywhere within the United States without court approval. He was granted permission to keep his planned Dec. 2025 trip to Mexico, FOX 11's crew reports.

What we know:

Huerta was among a group of protesters outside an Ambiance garment warehouse building on June 6, where federal authorities were arresting multiple people.

Video from the scene showed a man, presumed to be Huerta, being pushed out of the way of a white van being driven onto the warehouse property, then being tackled and taken into custody. A criminal complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court accuses Huerta of cursing and taunting federal agents at the scene.

The affidavit claims that Huerta and another person "sat cross-legged in front of the vehicular gate" and that Huerta yelled, "`Everybody sit down, sit down!'"

He was also accused of taunting and cursing agents, and refusing to move away from the path of a vehicle while officers were attempting to execute a search warrant.

The affidavit added, "As officers issued instructions to clear the way, Huerta refused to move away from the path of the vehicle and instead stood in front of the vehicle with his hands on his hips."

Huerta was released from federal custody on June 9 on bond after a court hearing.

What they're saying:

Huerta maintained his innocence and framed the charges as an attempt to silence activism.

After the hearing, he stated, "These charges are baseless. They're an attempt to silence anyone who dares to speak out, organize or demand justice. I will not be silenced. I look forward to presenting my case and being exonerated."

Huerta's attorney, Marilyn Bednarski, expressed hope that the misdemeanor charge would be dropped entirely, suggesting the case is weak.

"We don't think any charge is warranted," she said, adding that misdemeanors "are very unusual in federal court."

Bednarski further argued that the reduction from a felony to a misdemeanor illustrates the weakness of the case.

"In some of these protest cases, we've seen charges dropped entirely because many of the cases are very weak and shouldn't have been brought in the first place," she said.

In June, Governor Gavin Newsom spoke out on Huerta's behalf, calling him a "respected leader, a patriot and an advocate for working people."

SEIU International President April Verrett also expressed solidarity, stating, "This struggle is about much more than just one man. thousands of workers remain unjustly detained and separated from their families."

The other side:

In June, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli took to social media to defend the arrest, stating that Huerta deliberately obstructed a lawful operation.

"Federal agents were executing a lawful judicial warrant at (an) L.A. work site this morning when David Huerta deliberately obstructed their access by blocking their vehicle. He was arrested for interfering with federal officers and will face arraignment in federal court. ... let me be clear: i don't care who you are -- if you impede federal agents, you will be arrested and prosecuted. No one has the right to assault, obstruct or interfere with federal authorities carrying out their duties."

What's next:

Huerta's trial on the misdemeanor charge is scheduled for January 20. His legal team remains hopeful the charge will be dropped before then.