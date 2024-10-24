LA Kids Consignment holding in-person sale this weekend

LA Kids Consignment, the largest kids consignment sale in Los Angeles, Santa Clarita and the South Bay is having its in-person sale this weekend.

The first public day is Thursday, October 24 from 9-7 p.m.

It also runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9-4 p.m.

There are hundreds of items available, and gives parents a chance to recycle, reuse and raise children affordably.

There are also online sales where you can make a purchase online and then pick it up curbside a few days later.

The sale is located at ATB Studios on W. Providencia Avenue in Burbank.