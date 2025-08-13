LA influencer continues city cleanup campaign despite 2 hit-and-runs

The Brief Juan Naula runs a non-profit and social media campaign called "CleanLAWithMe." Together with volunteers, Naula hauls trash off LA streets. Naula has had his efforts slowed recently after a hit-and-run driver crashed into his car again.



A man is on a mission to clear trash off Los Angeles streets, but his efforts have slowed after a hit-and-run driver crashed into his car.

"I’m fundraising to get a pickup truck, because every Saturday we have [volunteer meetups]," said Juan Naula.

The backstory:

Naula moved to LA last year, quickly noticed the trash and started cleaning. He then began posting videos of his efforts to social media, gaining tens of thousands of views, followers, and eventually volunteers.

"There’s just a lot of trash," said Melanie Garcia, a volunteer. "I felt like I was only one person, then I saw his message and I saw the comments, and I knew there’s other people just like me."

Naula started a non-profit and social media campaign called "CleanLAwithMe." After his day job, he finds locations across the city to clear up garbage every evening.

"I do really enjoy it," said Naula. "I want to see a better LA in the future, because if we keep doing this, what are we going to leave for our next generation? A dirty city. It’s so sad."

However, last weekend, someone ran into his car. This is the second time since moving to LA his vehicle has been crashed into by a hit-and-run driver.

What's next:

Now, he hopes to raise enough money for a pickup truck. That way he can haul more garbage away from LA streets.

"It would be much easier to put in a pickup truck, go dump, done," said Naula.

Naula estimates they’ve picked up more than 100,000 pounds of trash in recent months across Los Angeles. It’s a heavy effort he hopes to keep carrying.

"It’s therapy," said Naula. "Just seeing it all trashy, then I clean and see it all clean and nice. I’m like yes."

What you can do:

Naula is raising money to help purchase a pickup truck. Information on that fundraiser can be found by tapping or clicking here.