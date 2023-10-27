LA Halloween weekend: Santa Ana winds to batter Southern California

The first significant Santa Ana wind event of the season is expected to bring dry and gusty conditions to a large swath of the Southland beginning Saturday night, raising concerns about possible brush fires and wind-related power outages.

The windy conditions are expected to primarily affect the northern portion of Los Angeles County, enveloping the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel Valleys, along with the Malibu coast, Santa Monica Mountains, Calabasas, the San Gabriel Mountains and the 5 and 14 freeway corridors.

Those areas will be under a fire weather watch from late Saturday night through Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Mountain and foothill areas will see winds of 25 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph in some areas, forecasters said. In wind-prone coastal and valley areas, winds will range from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

"The strongest Santa Ana winds are expected Sunday, when gusts of 35 to 50 mph will be common, except isolated gusts up to 60 mph likely in favored mountain and foothill locations," according to the NWS. "Dry and breezy offshore flow conditions will persist into Tuesday which may extend critical fire weather conditions across portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties."

Forecasters said the wind event will bring "rapid drying" to the area starting Saturday night, and humidity levels will likely drop into the single digits Sunday into Monday.

"If fire ignition occurs, there could be rapid spread of wildfire that would lead to a threat of life and property," according to the NWS.

Southern California Edison officials said the utility has begun reaching out to customers and public safety agencies about the possibility of Public Safety Power Shutoffs, in which power is cut in areas being battered by heavy winds that could damage electrical lines or equipment and spark wildfires.

According to Edison, roughly 150,240 of the utility's 5 million customers are being notified that they are within areas that could potentially be impacted by the power cuts.

Edison offered a series of safety and preparation tips for residents:

-- Check emergency supplies and have a battery-operated radio, flashlight and fresh batteries handy.

-- Secure any temporary structures in backyards or businesses, including backyard furniture and tents, patio equipment and covers used in commercial settings.

-- Do not touch downed power lines, but call 911 immediately.

-- Don't try to remove a broken tree limb or branch that has come in contact with a power line.

-- At intersections where traffic signals are out, the crossings should be treated by motorists as four-way stops.

-- If a power line falls on a vehicle, remain inside the vehicle and call 911.

-- Use flashlights at home rather than candles to reduce fire danger.

-- For people who use a generator, place it outdoors and plug individual appliances directly into it, using a heavy-duty extension cord.

-- Do not use any equipment inside that is designed for outdoor heating or cooking, due to possible emission of carbon monoxide and other toxic gases.