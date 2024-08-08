On-duty La Habra PD officer injured in traffic crash

Image 1 of 3 ▼

An officer with the La Habra Police Department is hospitalized following a traffic crash Thursday.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. in the intersection of Lambert Road and Walnut Street.

It's unknown what prompted the crash at this time.

The motorcycle officer's condition is not known.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call police at 562-383-4300.