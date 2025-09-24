LA General Medical Center seeks help identifying patient

article

The Brief Los Angeles General Medical Center is seeking the public's help in identifying a male patient who has been hospitalized since September 10. The patient is described as a man in his 40s or 50s, 5'2" tall, weighing 127 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the hospital's Social Work Department during business hours.



Do you recognize him?

Los Angeles General Medical Center is asking for the public's help identifying a patient.

What we know:

The patient is a man who is currently being referred to as John Doe.

He is estimated to be between 40 and 50 years old.

He is 5'2" and weighs 127 pounds.

The patient has black hair and brown eyes.

He was found on the street at 2801 N. Main St in Los Angeles and has been hospitalized since Sep. 10, 2025.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could help identify the patient is asked to contact the Social Work Department at Los Angeles General Medical Center.

You can call Katie Garibay, a clinical social worker, at 323-409-3761 from Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can also contact the Los Angeles General Medical Center Department of Social Work at 323-409-5253.