LA General Medical Center seeks help identifying patient
LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize him?
Los Angeles General Medical Center is asking for the public's help identifying a patient.
What we know:
The patient is a man who is currently being referred to as John Doe.
He is estimated to be between 40 and 50 years old.
He is 5'2" and weighs 127 pounds.
The patient has black hair and brown eyes.
He was found on the street at 2801 N. Main St in Los Angeles and has been hospitalized since Sep. 10, 2025.
What you can do:
Anyone with information that could help identify the patient is asked to contact the Social Work Department at Los Angeles General Medical Center.
You can call Katie Garibay, a clinical social worker, at 323-409-3761 from Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
You can also contact the Los Angeles General Medical Center Department of Social Work at 323-409-5253.
The Source: The information in this story comes directly from the Los Angeles General Medical Center and its public request for assistance. All details about the patient and how to contact the hospital were provided by their Department of Social Work.