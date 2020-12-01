LA County reports single-day record of new COVID-19 cases

article

Los Angeles County reports it is seeing record-breaking coronavirus cases Tuesday afternoon.

According to the county's public health dashboard, Los Angeles County reports 7,593 new COVID-19 cases and more than 2,316 people hospitalized. Tuesday's update brings the total number of COVID-19 cases up to 408,396.

The Los Angeles County also reported 46 new deaths related to the virus, bringing up the total to 7,700.

As of Tuesday, the county remains under a new safer-at-home, which went into effect Monday, in addition to a ban on outdoor dining.

Below are the restrictions included in the current safer-at-home order*:

*Information taken from LA County Public Health.

The safer-at-home order will last through at least Sunday, December 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.