LA County reports single-day record of new COVID-19 cases
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County reports it is seeing record-breaking coronavirus cases Tuesday afternoon.
According to the county's public health dashboard, Los Angeles County reports 7,593 new COVID-19 cases and more than 2,316 people hospitalized. Tuesday's update brings the total number of COVID-19 cases up to 408,396.
The Los Angeles County also reported 46 new deaths related to the virus, bringing up the total to 7,700.
As of Tuesday, the county remains under a new safer-at-home, which went into effect Monday, in addition to a ban on outdoor dining.
Below are the restrictions included in the current safer-at-home order*:
*Information taken from LA County Public Health.
The safer-at-home order will last through at least Sunday, December 20.
