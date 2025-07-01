Expand / Collapse search

Pursuit suspect evades cops in downtown LA

Updated  July 1, 2025 3:17pm PDT
Police Chases
FOX 11
A suspect in an alleged stolen car led authorities on a pursuit through parts of East LA and downtown.

LOS ANGELES - A suspect led authorities on a pursuit through parts of LA Tuesday afternoon.  

The vehicle is believed to be stolen. 

SkyFOX caught the silver sedan driving on the 10 West in the Boyle Heights and downtown LA areas. He then got onto the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway, then exited at James Wood Blvd. 

The driver obeyed street signs and lights and was seen driving at normal speeds both on the freeway and on surface streets. 

SkyFOX eventually lost sight of the vehicle in downtown. 

The Source: Information for this story came from SkyFOX. 

Police Chases