LA County once again reports daily record in new COVID-19 cases

Los Angeles County once again saw its daily news COVID-19 cases break the old record.

On Friday, the Los Angeles County Public Health reported 43,712 new positive cases, breaking the previous record – from Thursday – of 37,215.

As of Friday, there have been a total of 50,353 healthcare workers and first responders testing positive for COVID-19 across Los Angeles County. Current hospitalizations for Los Angeles County stand at 2,902, according to Public Health.

As the virus continues to spread at a rapid pace, it may be anxiety-inducing for some who are experiencing runny nose or a dry cough. Could it be allergies or could it be the omicron variant. FOX 11 put together a guide on what you need to know and the symptoms to look out for during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

RECOMMENDED: COVID-19 FAQs: When will symptoms appear? Best time to get tested after exposure?

Across California, the state had recently extended its indoor mask mandate from its original Jan. 15 deadline to February 15, 2022.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



