LA County deputy jumps into action to help save man who was choking

An LA County Sheriff's deputy jumped into action and helped save a man who was choking.

Sergeant Duncan was patrolling an alley behind a Department of Public Social Services office in Los Angeles when he saw a county employee exit a vehicle in distress.

Sergeant Duncan saw the man's face was red and was giving him the international sign for "choking" by signaling with his hand towards his neck, read a statement from the sheriff's department.

That's when Sergeant Duncan got out of his vehicle and immediately rendered aid.

"Seeing the man was choking and could not breathe, Sergeant Duncan immediately applied the Heimlich maneuver. After about 5-6 thrusts, Sergeant Duncan was able to dislodge the food particles that obstructed the man's airway," the sheriff's department said.

After the man's airway was cleared, he refused further medical treatment. Sergeant Duncan then monitored him for another five to ten minutes before continuing his patrol.

"It was just me doing what any deputy would do," Sergeant Duncan said.

The department posted video of the incident on its YouTube page.

According to Statista.com, four to five thousand people die each year from choking. For information on learning about the Heimlich maneuver visit the National Library of Medicine at medlineplus.gov/choking.html.