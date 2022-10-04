Expand / Collapse search

Several LA County beaches under high bacteria warning

By CNS Author
Published 
Los Angeles County
FOX 11
article

The beach adjacent to the Santa Monica Pier is filling up with people at noon on June 12, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Officials have issued health warnings for ocean water use at five beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions those who are planning to visit the beaches below to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

-- Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro;

-- Santa Monica Pier;

-- Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey;

-- 40th Street extension in Manhattan Beach;

-- Manhattan Beach Pier.

The warnings were issued Monday night.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662.