Several LA County beaches under high bacteria warning

Officials have issued health warnings for ocean water use at five beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions those who are planning to visit the beaches below to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

-- Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro;

-- Santa Monica Pier;

-- Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey;

-- 40th Street extension in Manhattan Beach;

-- Manhattan Beach Pier.

The warnings were issued Monday night.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662.