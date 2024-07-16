LA Councilman hires private security for Wilmington neighborhood

One Los Angeles neighborhood has hired a private security firm to patrol the community for the next two years, after increased concern over public safety.

City Councilman Tim McOsker, who represents the city's 15th District, said he's tapped into city money for part of the Wilmington neighborhood to hire private security company Peak Security to provide 7-day coverage for the next several years.

"If the city brings in security, it's going to be better for the community," said Alfredo Martinez, who owns The Hall Coffee House on N. Avalon Boulevard.

The new deal with Peak Security would provide patrols along Avalon between Opp and Water streets. Security officers will patrol from 8 a.m. to midnight on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. The security guards are already out patrolling the area.

Martinez said he likes seeing the security guards in their bright green vests near his business, adding that the neighborhood used to have private security before, and it made a huge difference.

"We used to have people drinking out here on the sidewalk, [then] we didn't see that anymore," Martinez said. "Now they're back."

McOsker said he was able to use left over from the Community Redevelopment Program to help pay for Peak Security's services. The deal will cost the city between $22,000 and $23,000 a month. The plan goes through June 2026.

"This past year we've seen graffiti throughout our communty, we've seen more vandalism. I'll call it minor vandalism, but it's never minor. Things like broken pots, or plants put up or trash left out."

McOsker said the security guards will be an extra set of eyes, and a liaison between business owners and his office, to stop problems too small for police, but that would keep shoppers from feeling safe.

"These security officers will always be able to call our office if it's something like illegal dumping and say ‘Hey, McOsker, we have a problem on Avalon. Let's take care of it,'" McOsker said. "It's more eyes, it's more attention."

City News Service contributed to this report.