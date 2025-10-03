Man surrenders after barricading in car near LA City Hall

The Brief A man was taken into custody after a nearly two-hour standoff near LA City Hall. Police believe the man intentionally drove onto the steps in front of City Hall. The area near City Hall and Grand Park was evacuated.



A man was taken into custody after barricading inside a vehicle on the steps of LA City Hall in downtown Los Angeles.

What we know:

LAPD officers responded to the area just after 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a car that drove onto the property.

Investigators say the driver appeared to act deliberately, prompting officers to establish a perimeter.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ SkyFOX

The man barricaded himself inside the car which was on the sidewalk in front of the steps of City Hall. The man eventually exited the vehicle and surrendered to police just before 6 p.m.

Video from SkyFOX showed two signs on the dashboard; while it was hard to read the signs, it appeared one had Trump's name on it.

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that, at this time, there are no reports of weapons or suspicious devices.

The area near Grand Park and City Hall was evacuated as a precaution.