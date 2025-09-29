VIDEO: Carnival ride malfunctions at LA school event, carriages fall mid-ride

The Brief A carnival ride malfunctioned, trapping people inside. At least two carriages on a ride called The Zipper snapped off and fell.



Video shows the scary moments a carnival ride malfunctioned, sending two of its carriages to the floor.

The ride known as The Zipper malfunctioned mid-ride on Friday, Sept. 26, during an event at Bishop Conaty Our Lady of the Loretto High School in the Pico-Union area.

The ride jolted unexpectedly, then it appeared that a cable snapped from one of the carriages, causing it to crash into another carriage. That carriage then landed on the group as onlookers gasped in shock and confusion.

"It snapped off and it hit the ground and everyone started screaming," said witness Alexia Murillo.

Dozens of people were trapped inside. Ride operators slowly started the ride again to try to get everyone off, but somehow another carriage snapped off and crashed into the one below it.

"You never image that type of stuff to happen to you. You see it on the internet. Just very mind blown to see that in person," said witness Sylvester Ramirez. "I was very confused when they turned it back on. Already one had broken off and, sadly the second one came from the top."

Firefighters rescued the people trapped inside. Luckily, no major injuries were reported.

It's unclear why the ride malfunctioned.