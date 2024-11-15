Build-A-Bear x Hello Kitty and Friends Workshop opens in LA
LOS ANGELES - Just in time for the holiday season, a family-friendly event has arrived in Los Angeles.
On Friday, the Build-A-Bear x Hello Kitty and Friends Workshop officially opened to the public at Westfield Century City following a grand opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.
It’s the first of its kind workshop. This one-of-a-kind retail destination was designed in collaboration with Sanrio®, the global lifestyle brand best known for pop culture icon Hello Kitty®, in honor of the beloved character's 50th anniversary this year.
SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Hello Kitty cafe, Sanrio store opens at Universal CityWalk
Guests of all ages can look forward to exclusive offerings inspired by Hello Kitty® and her friends as well as a festive atmosphere with pink aprons, pink and white shopping bags, and customized pink birth certificates for their new plush friends.