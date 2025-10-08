LAPD investigating break-in at Beverlywood home

The Brief The LAPD is investigating a home break-in in the Beverlywood neighborhood. The department confirmed another home was burglarized earlier in the week. Officials said multiple suspects are outstanding.



Authorities said an investigation was underway in Los Angeles' Beverlywood neighborhood following a home break-in on Tuesday night.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the burglary happened in the 9300 block of Bolton Road, near Circle Park.

LAPD investigators said multiple suspects made their way into the home but quickly left the scene.

The LAPD is not confirming if anyone was home at the time of the incident.

At this stage of the investigation, it's unclear if anything was taken and a description of the suspects was not available.

Dig deeper:

Officials confirmed there was another home burglary on the same street earlier in the week.