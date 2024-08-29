5 Freeway in Elysian Park closed due to semi-truck crash, spilled boxes of french fries

The Brief A crash involving a semi-truck happened early Thursday morning near Dodger Stadium. Following the crash, boxes of fries were scattered across the roadway. All southbound lanes are closed in the area until at least 9 a.m. for cleanup efforts.



What a mess!

The southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles' Elysian Park area near Dodger Stadium were closed after a crash involving a semi-truck led to spilled boxes of french fries on the roadway.

Video from the scene showed the debris as well as diesel fuel spilled across the southbound lanes of the intersection near the Stadium Way exit.

The driver of the semi-truck is expected to be OK.

Officials said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday with cleanup efforts expected to last for hours.

A SigAlert remains in place through at least 9 a.m.

Traffic was being diverted at the 5 Freeway collector road to the southbound 2 Freeway.