Kylie Jenner to cover funeral costs of late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero: report

The Brief Celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero has passed away at the age of 34. Guerrero's clients included Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, and Katy Perry. His cause of death was not released.



Kylie Jenner has reportedly responded to the death of glam guru Jesus Guerrero.

The "Kardashians" star will cover the memorial services and funeral costs for her longtime hairstylist, and has been in touch with his family to transport his body back to his hometown of Houston, TMZ reports.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jesus Guerrero, celebrity hairstylist to Kylie Jenner, others, dead at 34

The "Kylie Cosmetics" founder was informed of Guerrero's passing Saturday morning, the outlet reported.

‘Sudden and unexpected’ death

What we know:

Guerrero's death was confirmed by his family on social media over the weekend.

"Our family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support during this hard time," they shared on Instagram. "Jesus was the brightest light, we have never doubted that he touched the hearts and lives of everyone he came across. We have fallen into tears repeatedly reminiscing and wondering what we could of done different to still have him with us."

Guerrero's younger sister, Gris, revealed on a GoFundMe page that his death was "sudden and unexpected."

"It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven," Gris wrote on the page.

Cause of death

What we don't know:

Guerrero's cause of death was not released.

It's unclear when or where he died.

Information on his funeral and memorial services was not immediately provided.

Celebrities pay tribute

What they're saying:

There has been an outpouring of tributes to Guerrero, many from celebrities who worked with the hairstylist over the years.

His clientele included Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Moore, Jessica Alba, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, and Katy Perry, among others.

Most recently, Kim and Khloe Kardashian - Jenner's half-sisters - went on social media to mourn the loss.

"Our glam fam means the world to us. We work together, vacation and celebrate our lives together!" Kim wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday.

"Our great respect for the art of hair and makeup has lead us to meeting some of the kindest souls and made some of our bestest friends," she continued.

"So when one of our glam family members passes away all of our souls are crushed. My heart breaks for Kylie and everyone who loved Jesus the way we all did."

Khloe Kardashian echoed her sister's post on her Instagram Story in a repost.

"I couldn't find the words this weekend but this is exactly how we all feel. We become a family with our glam teams, and we share so much of our lives with them," she said. "We are also in intertwined and in love with one another. This is such an incredible deep loss."

Ariel Tejada, makeup artist to Jenner and sister Kendall, also paid tribute to Guerrero, sharing a photo of himself hugging the late hairstylist.

"2•22, one of Gods most Beautiful Angels has just opened his wings and flew to join him in heaven, and watch over me," Tejada captioned the post.

"Last night I experienced the most painful, breath taking pain I have ever felt when I found out you left us @jesushair."

What's next:

Guerrero's family said they are focused on handling his personal affairs and bringing him to Houston, where he will be laid to rest.

Jenner, whose boyfriend Timothée Chalamet won best actor at Sunday's 31st annual SAG Awards for playing Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown," was not present at the ceremony.