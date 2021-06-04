Kroger offering $1 million prizes to encourage COVID vaccinations

You could win a million dollars or get free groceries for a year… all you need to do is get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kroger, the parent company of Ralphs grocery store, announced a new vaccine incentive drive.

Dubbed the Community Immunity Giveaway, the program will award $1 million to five winners who get vaccinated at any Kroger Co. location and register online at KrogerGiveaway.com. Fifty people will win free groceries for a year.

"Since day one of this pandemic, Ralphs' most urgent priority has been the health and safety of our associates, customers and communities,'' according to a statement from Dr. Linh Lee, director of pharmacy at Ralphs.

RELATED: 4 residents of LA, Orange Counties among $50,000 vaccine incentive winners

The giveaway began Thursday and will continue through July 10, with one $1 million winner selected each week for five weeks, and 10 free-grocery winners chosen each week. The contest is open to anyone aged 18 or older who receives or has already received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Kroger location, or at a mobile clinic staffed by Kroger healthcare staff.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

People must register online at KrogerGiveaway.com to be eligible.

Advertisement

Both customers and Kroger employees are eligible to enter, as long as they are vaccinated at a Kroger location. Kroger is also providing one-time $100 payments to employees who

become fully vaccinated.

