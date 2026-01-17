Disneyland bomb threat: California man arrested ahead of JD Vance's planned visit

The Brief Marco Antonio Aguayo of Anaheim was arrested for allegedly posting social media threats about planting pipe bombs at Disneyland during a 2025 visit by JD Vance. Aguayo claimed the threats were "merely a joke" intended to get attention, but he now faces federal charges for the alleged threats. The DOJ reported that no explosives were found after law enforcement confronted Aguayo at his home and inspected his cell phone.



An Anaheim man is facing federal charges after allegedly posting bomb threats on social media directed at Vice President JD Vance during a family trip to Disneyland.

What we know:

According to the Department of Justice, 22-year-old Marco Antonio Aguayo allegedly posted three messages on July 12, 2025, while the Vice President and his family were visiting the Anaheim theme park.

One message explicitly stated, "Pipe bombs have been placed in preparation for J.D. Vance’s arrival," while others warned of "bloodshed" and called for a violent uprising against "corrupt politicians."

Law enforcement officials visited Aguayo at his home the same day the comments were posted. Upon surrendering his phone, investigators observed the three threatening messages.

The arrest affidavit, cited by the Los Angeles Times, indicates that Aguayo did not intend to carry out the threat and "intended it merely as a joke to provoke attention and laughter."

The Department of Justice has charged Aguayo with making threats against the President and successors to the Presidency.

The backstory:

The threats occurred while Vice President Vance was on a high-profile family trip to "The Happiest Place on Earth."

TMZ previously reported on the visit, sharing images of the VP dining with his wife, Usha, at the Blue Bayou restaurant inside the "Pirates of the Caribbean" attraction.

Despite the online threats, the visit proceeded under heavy security.

What they're saying:

"This case is a horrific reminder of the dangers public officials face from deranged criminals who would do them harm," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "I am grateful that my friend Vice President Vance and his family are safe, applaud the police work that led to the arrest, and will ensure my prosecutors deliver swift justice."

"We will not tolerate criminal threats against public officials," said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. "We are grateful the Vice President and his family remained safe during their visit. Let this case be a warning to anyone who thinks they can make anonymous online threats. We will find you and bring you to justice."

What's next:

Following his initial court appearance on Tuesday, the court will likely determine whether Aguayo will be granted bail or held in custody pending trial.

If convicted, Aguayo would face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.