Kosher restaurant vandalized in Pico-Robertson

The Brief A kosher restaurant in Los Angeles was vandalized. Surveillance video shows several people breaking into the restaurant, but nothing of value was taken. The manager says other Jewish restaurants in the area have also been targeted before.



A Kosher restaurant was reportedly vandalized in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The Jewish neighborhood is home to many beloved restaurants, including Haifa Mediterranean Cuisine, which has been open for more than 40 years.

According to the restaurant manager, the eatery was broken into Tuesday morning. By the afternoon, windows were boarded up.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 11 shows several people entering and breaking into the eatery and then rummaging through the restaurant.

The restaurant manager says fortunately nothing of value was taken. He adds that he doesn’t know if this is a hate crime but says sadly, this restaurant and others in the area have been targeted before.

"It’s been happening a lot lately, you know most of these are Jewish restaurants, so there’s been vandalism and we’ve also had some threats here unfortunately with everything that’s going on, but thank God nothing happened and everyone is safe," manager Wilbur Mejia said.

He says he is happy no one was injured and that customers are back in the restaurant showing their support.

FOX 11 reached out to the LAPD to see if they are investigating this reported break-in as a hate crime. FOX 11 is waiting to hear back.