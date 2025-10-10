Koreatown standoff: Female suspect in custody after overnight police chase

﻿A wild overnight chase through East Hollywood and Koreatown ended in chaos early Friday morning, with two suspects running into a Koreatown high-rise — and one of them now in custody after a tense SWAT operation.

What we know:

Just before midnight, Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Northeast Division began chasing a driver suspected of being under the influence near East Hollywood. The pursuit wound through several streets before officers called it off for safety reasons — but the police helicopter continued tracking the suspect’s white pickup truck as it sped into Koreatown.

The white truck, reported stolen, finally came to a stop outside the Ambassador Towers on the 600 block of Irolo Street, near Wilshire Boulevard. That’s when police say a man and woman jumped out of the truck and ran inside the residential complex.

Once inside, the pair allegedly pulled a fire alarm, prompting residents to evacuate into the street just after midnight. Officers say the suspects may have forced their way into a vacant unit on the ninth floor of the building.

As police set up a perimeter around the area, SWAT and K-9 units were called in to clear each floor.

During the search, more than a hundred residents gathered outside the tower, unable to return to their homes as police worked to locate the suspects.

Female Suspect Arrested

In the early morning hours, SWAT officers forced entry into a twelfth-floor apartment, where the female suspect was found and taken into custody. K-9 units assisted during the takedown.

The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries before being arrested.



Road Closures and Ongoing Investigation

Irolo Street remains shut down from Olympic to Wilshire boulevards as officers maintain a perimeter and continue their search efforts.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and to call 911 if anyone spots someone matching the suspect’s description.

This is a developing story. FOX 11 will update as more information becomes available.