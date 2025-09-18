Massive homeless encampment in Koreatown being cleaned up

The Brief Crews were seen clearing out a large encampment on 7th St. and Manhattan Pl. in Koreatown. The cleanup comes just two days after FOX 11 highlighted the encampment on air and shared concerns from nearby residents.



Clean-up efforts are underway at a massive homeless encampment in Koreatown.

The tent city, on the corner of 7th St. and Manhattan Pl., has been causing problems for residents and those in the nearby buildings. The encampment has multiple tents and even a netted court where neighbors say they've seen the homeless play pickleball.

FOX 11 spoke to residents and outreach crews who were at the property on Tuesday trying to convince people to move into permanent housing. Between 20 and 30 people have been living in the large empty lot between 8th and 9th streets for over a year.

Clean up underway

On Thursday, Sept. 18, SkyFOX flew over the location as crews were clearing the lot. Video showed a large dumpster filled with trash, along with a crane moving mattresses and other large items.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SkyFOX video of the encampment on Tuesday, Sept. 16

Several tents and other items on the lot were slowly being thrown out.

Even though the lot is being cleaned, it doesn't necessarily mean those living there will leave.

What they're saying:

Eddie Santana, a manager of a nearby building, said the city cleared the location a year ago, but people returned right after and expanded the encampment. He said they've repeatedly called police and the city after finding people doing drugs, trying to break into their buildings, and tapping into power and water illegally.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson, president of LA's Urban Policy Roundtable, echoed that concern, telling FOX 11 on Tuesday that if the homeless were allowed to return to the cleaned-up location, the problem will never end.