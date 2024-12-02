LAPD looking for driver involved in fatal Koreatown hit-and-run

The Los Angeles Police Department has released photos of a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Koreatown. They hope the public can identify the vehicle and driver involved.

The crash happened Wednesday, November 27 at 6:03 a.m., on Western Avenue

near 7th Street.

Police say a pedestrian was crossing westbound on Western Ave. in a marked crosswalk when they were struck by a light gray or blue 2004-2006 Acura MDX traveling north on Western Ave.

The driver of the Acura MDX then fled. The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Western Avenue near 4th Street. Police say the vehicle may have damage on the front right passenger side.

The pedestrian died as a result of the crash.

The police department released photos of the vehicle in hopes the public can identify the driver.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Traffic Division Detective II Holmes at (213) 473-0238. You can remain anonymous by calling LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.