Knott's Scary Farm celebrates 50 years of spooky fun

Get ready for a spooky celebration at Knott's Berry Farm!

Knott's Scary Farm, the theme park's popular Halloween event, is celebrating 50 years in operation with new mazes, scare zones, and shows.

Here's a rundown of what guests can expect for the golden anniversary:

New Offerings

Cinema Slasher (Maze) – Venturing through the mystical Midnight Theater, guests travel through the silver screen and into a trilogy of slasher movies. As they are swallowed into the world of gothic horror, they become the movie characters who try to escape the wrath of the dangerous Slasher. Will everyone survive, or will they become forever ensnared in the decaying reality from a bygone era? The conniving Midnight Theater wickedly opens its doors, daring those brave enough to buy a ticket to Cinema Slasher!

The Chilling Chambers (Maze) – In honor of the first maze in Knott's Scary Farm's prestigious history, the "10 Chilling Chambers" is a ghastly new attraction that gives a nostalgic nod to Scary Farm's past while terrorizing the audience of today. Guided by The Keeper, the sinister caretaker of the conservatory of horrors, guests are thrust beyond the threshold of an ominous towering cathedral that leads to terrifying classic maze themes from Knott's Scary Farm's infamous history. Scream from countless fears of seasons gone by as 50 years of terror are unleashed in The Chilling Chambers.

Room 13 (Maze) – Violent murders at The Blind Tiger interrupt the Prohibition-era revelry on Memory Lane. A dangerously delicious new cocktail named The Devil’s Elixir seems to be at the root of the mayhem, but where did the mysterious green aperitif come from? The answers may lie at the heart of the extravagant Argive Hotel, where many have checked in to Room 13… but none have checked out.

The Gauntlet (Scare Zone) – In this reimagined version of the fan favorite, classic characters return to invade Camp Snoopy, but with an updated twist. Guests will again encounter the King and Queen of the realm, maniacal jesters, brutal barbarians, wicked wizards, and lawless peasants. They’ve all returned with an onslaught of fresh terror. All Hail the King or suffer the wrath of The Gauntlet!

Dr. Cleaver Returns (Show) – Your favorite demented doctor is back for more Halloween hijinks! Grab a seat at the world-famous Bird Cage Theatre for a wicked journey into the great beyond.

The Hanging: Uncancelled (Show) – The Lawman has returned to track down the vilest villains of the past year in this pop culture parody stunt extravaganza. No one is safe when the gates of the Wagon Camp swing open.

Music, Monsters & Mayhem (Show) – "Music, Monsters and Mayhem" takes you on a scintillating and provocative musical journey celebrating 50 years of terror and frights. Featuring a rockin’ score, wild laughs, and a cast of singing and dancing monstrosities bound to get your heart racing with screams of delight!

Returning Mazes

Bloodline 1842 (Maze) – Enter the battlegrounds of the war-torn streets of the city of Valdonia as you take a perilous journey into the heart of a raging war between the immortal Daybreakers and the bloodthirsty Valhymphri. Armed with only your wits and courage, find the remaining Daybreakers and help them destroy the King of the Valhymphri.

The Grimoire (Maze) – Turn the page and enter the world of an ancient relic whose dark stories exist purely to turn your greatest nightmares into reality. Enter the world of a mysterious spell book and escape the demonic creatures inside or be eternally trapped within!

Mesmer: Sideshow of the Mind – Within the canvas tent lies the secret of the most potent force in the universe: the human mind. A hypnotic session with Professor Mesmer can cure all phobias, including snakes, spiders, darkness, claustrophobia and much more! Enter the professor’s dark world of hypnosis and come face to face with what lies beyond.

Wax Works – Buy a ticket and enter the most amazing wax museum the world has ever seen! The figures look so lifelike you’ll swear you saw them move…or scream. It's rumored that blood-curdling screams can be heard echoing through the halls of Wax Works as victims are horrifyingly submerged into a scorching hot cauldron of bubbling wax.

Origins: The Curse of Calico – Pierce the veil of time and discover the secret of the evil fog that hangs over Knott's Scary Farm in Origins: The Curse of Calico. Unearth the sinister paranormal activity that plagues the town as Sarah Marshall is put on trial for her suspected crimes of witchcraft. All will be revealed as the Green Witch rises and curses those who have accused her.

The Depths – Follow in the steps of a doomed mining team as you plunge deeper and deeper into the catacombs beneath the sinister seaside town. All who have entered have never resurfaced. Myths of the terrifying horrors that lurk within the cave have often been whispered but never confirmed. But be warned, as this is your last chance to walk this treacherous path through a sunken ship and into the dark unknown that lies beyond.

Dark Entities – Teleport beyond Earth in a shattered space station, launching you through a zero-gravity descent into chaos. Strange forces have taken over, and the crew has been transformed into multi-dimension mutants. Escape quickly, as the dark entities plan to eliminate all living forms aboard the station for good. There's nowhere to escape as time is running out.

Returning Scare Zones

Knott's Scary Farm is far more than a collection of haunted attractions. Every night monsters take over the streets and turn theme-park midways into murderous scare zones. From the world-famous Ghost Town Streets to the Boardwalk area filled with evil clowns, there's nowhere to hide in Knott's Scary Farm.

Ghost Town Streets is where Scary Farm all began! The dark streets of Calico are the original and largest, most fear-filled scare zone that started it all. Terror is around every corner as the fog-filled alleys hold monsters of every size. Good luck finding a safe passage through the cursed town.

Step back into the dark decadence of a bygone era as The Gore-ing 20's scare zone terrorizes even the bravest and most brutal souls. The revelers at The Blind Tiger, the secret speakeasy on Memory Lane, danced their way into oblivion when their decadence brought upon them a deadly curse. Now, once a year, these wicked spirits of the past are allowed to haunt visitors with their deadly dance.

Step right up and come face to face with your worst nightmares on the Boardwalk. Deviant clowns and circus freaks are dying for your undying attention in the CARNEVIL scare zone. Smell the cotton candy as the maniacal midway monsters close in on you.

The Lake underneath Silver Bullet recedes to reveal the Forsaken Lake scare zone, where gothic creatures ravaged by the dark and murky waters wander from their crypts. Each night brings new terrors as a funeral procession makes its way to the spirit world. Don’t be fooled by their elegant dress; these creatures seek fresh blood to join them in their death march.

Returning Favorites

Timber Mountain Log Ride: Halloween Hootenanny (Attraction Overlay) – The Timber Mountain Log Ride residents celebrate the Halloween Hootenanny, which adds a seasonal twist to a park favorite. Mysterious creatures of Timber Mountain that live out in the woods and caverns join the citizens as they honor the season at the Halloween Hootenanny. The Ride's interior features surprises as guests venture past the Calico Coffin Creeper band, the town's green witch, and splash down Skull Mountain through a labyrinth of jack-o-lanterns all set to an original soundtrack by Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies.

Into The Fog: A Scary Farm Tribute Art Show – The Factory Store

Into the Fog is an art show specially curated for the discerning Scary Farm fan. The show is home to a collection of original art by unique and talented artists from across the country. These artists have drawn inspiration from Knott's Scary Farm's rich 50-year history, and you're sure to find an original or print you'll want to take home. Along with the Scary Farm art show, you can find all sorts of souvenirs any Halloween fan will be dying to get their hands on.

Le Magnifique Carnaval du Grotesque (Show) – Calico Mine Stage

Step right up and walk into the mystique and darkness of the malevolent Le Magnifique Carnaval Du Grotesque. A collection of death-defying feats and carnival acts that will delight your darkest desires and fill your senses with terror and delight.

Knott's Scary Farm starts Sept. 21 and runs through Oct. 31.

It is open 7:00 pm – 2:00 am on Fridays and Saturdays and 7:00 pm – 1:00 am on select Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

A chaperone policy will remain in effect for all Knott's Scary Farm event nights. Under this policy, all guests ages 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted into the park.