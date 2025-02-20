'Knock knock' burglaries on the rise in Toluca Lake, police warn

The Brief The Burbank Police Department has noted an increase in residential burglaries in the Toluca Lake area. Burglars are targeting unoccupied homes. Residents are encouraged to be vigilant and report suspicious activity immediately.



The Burbank Police Department has issued a warning to residents in the Toluca Lake adjacent area following a recent surge in residential burglaries.

The department is urging the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Who's being targeted

What we know:

The burglars are targeting unoccupied homes by knocking on doors or ringing doorbells to determine if anyone is home, police said.

If no one answers, the burglars proceed to check the perimeter for open windows or unlocked doors to gain entry.

In some cases, suspects have forced their way inside, police said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when the spike in residential burglaries began, or if there are areas more prone to these burglaries than others. It's unknown if any arrests linked to the burglaries have been made.

How to protect yourself

Prevention Tips:

To help deter and prevent these "knock-knock" burglaries, police offer the following safety tips:

Never open your door to strangers. Make your presence known without confrontation.

Lock all doors and windows, even for short absences.

Use timers for lights when not at home and ensure the exterior is well-lit with motion-sensing lights.

Limit access to your property with security gates.

Install video surveillance cameras that alert you via smartphone.

Utilize deterrents like alarm signs, neighborhood watch signs, and dogs.

Stay aware of your surroundings and report unfamiliar individuals or vehicles.

Consider forming a Neighborhood Watch Group.

Inform neighbors if you'll be away for an extended period and manage mail and newspapers.

Report suspicious activity

What you can do:

Residents are encouraged to report any crimes in progress or suspicious activities immediately.

The Burbank Police Department's 24-hour non-emergency number is (818) 238-3000, and for emergencies, call 911.

The Source: Information for this story is from a Feb. 20 press release put out by the Burbank Police Department.



