Kim Potter trial: Potter testifies on Daunte Wright shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with manslaughter for shooting and killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, during traffic stop earlier this year took the stand Friday morning to testify in her own defense.
Potter broke down on the stand while recounting the moment she fired the fatal shot into Wright’s chest. She testified she saw fear on Sgt. Mychal Johnson’s face inside the vehicle, where he was attempting to keep Wright from fleeing in the vehicle.
"We were struggling. We were trying to keep him from driving away," she said. "It just went chaotic."
She had tears in her eyes as she described shooting Wright: "I remember yelling, ‘Taser, Taser, Taser’ and nothing happened. And then he told me I shot him."
Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Wright during a traffic stop on April 11. The defense claims the shooting was an accident, that Potter, who is white, mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser when she fatally shot Wright. But, prosecutors say Potter was reckless and negligent and should go to prison.
The deadly shooting sparked days of protests outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
Psychologist explains ‘action error’ and ‘slip and capture’
The first witness called by the defense on Friday was psychologist Dr. Laurence Miller. He was paid $30,000 to consult and testify on the psychology of "slip and capture" or "action error."
Miller explained "action error" is when a person resorts to a more common or more practiced behavior.
"Plain language: You intend to do one thing, think you’re doing that thing, but do something else and only realize later that the action you intended was not the one you took," he said.
Miller said action errors occur all the time when people are distracted or hyper-focused on something else, listing examples such as writing the wrong year on a check at the beginning of a new year or instinctively slamming on the brakes when you get cut off by another car while driving.
Miller’s testimony focused on police firearms training and muscle memory for police. He also discussed how critical incidents in law enforcements with compressed time frames, high threats to life and safety and "confusing and changing" circumstance can lead to action errors.
"Put all of these things together and that creates a high and that is exactly the kind of perfect storm for the production of an action error," he said.
During cross-examination, the prosecution pointed out Miller's work is overwhelmingly done in support of law enforcement.
In her questioning, Assistant Attorney General Erin Eldridge looked to shred the concept of "slip and capture" in the field of psychology at large. She said some research surrounding it has been described as "junk science."
"Well it's not a diagnosis, but it's simply a way of describing a cognitive phenomenon," Miller said.
State rests, defense calls ex-Brooklyn Center police chief to testify
The state rested Thursday morning and the defense opened its case, putting former Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon on the stand. He was in charge when Potter shot and killed Wright and said based on the evidence he has seen he does not believe Potter did anything wrong.
"When I viewed both camera angles and had all the data in front of me, I saw no violation…of the policy, procedure and law," he said.
A use of force expert called by the defense, Stephan Ijames, agreed, saying the shooting was justified even though Potter only meant to tase Wright.
Prosecutors continue to argue Potter was reckless and negligent.
Kim Potter charges
If convicted, Potter faces up to 15 years in prison, although prosecutors have said they intend to seek an upward departure from the state sentencing guidelines. The state argues aggravating factors in the case warrant a stricter sentence, including that Potter's conduct put others at risk and that she abused her position of authority as a police officer.
Kim Potter trial jury
The following jurors have been seated on the jury:
- Juror No. 2: White man in his 50s. Works as an editor in neurology dealing with medical evidence. Testified that he has an unfavorable view of "Blue Lives Matter." Has always wanted to serve on a jury.
- Juror No. 6: White woman in her 60s. Retired special education teacher. She lost one of her four children two years ago to breast cancer.
- Juror No. 7: White man, 29 years old. Overnight operations manager at Target and bass guitar player in a local alternative rock band. Took a firearms safety class when he was a teenager.
- Juror No. 11: Asian woman in her 40s. Works in downtown Minneapolis and said she was concerned about the unrest following the killing of George Floyd.
- Juror No. 17: White woman in her 20s. Has little prior knowledge about the case or legal system.
- Juror No. 19: Black woman in her 30s. Mother of two and a teacher. Owns a gun with a permit and a Taser for personal protection.
- Juror No. 21: White man in his 40s. Father with previous experience serving on a jury.
- Juror No. 22: White man in his 60s. Registered nurse for over 25 years, currently studying to be nurse practitioner. Gun owner. He also manages properties.
- Juror No. 26: Asian woman in her 20s. She is in school and has finals and job interviews coming up, but said she was willing to serve if selected.
- Juror No. 40: White man in his 40s. Participated in the police explorers program in high school, but ultimately decided not to pursue a career in law enforcement because he was afraid of having to fire a gun.
- Juror No. 48: White woman in her 40s. Mother of 2 school-age children. Former IT project manager. Grew up on a farm outside Minnesota.
- Juror No. 55: White man in his 50s. Field engineer in cybersecurity. Navy veteran. Gun owner. Enjoys partaking in Renaissance "steel weapons fighting."
- Juror No. 57: White woman in her 70s. Mother with children in their 40s. She has served on two prior juries.
- Juror No. 58: White man in his 30s. Father of young child. Lives in Eden Prairie. He has a close friend who is a St. Paul police officer.