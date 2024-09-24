Kim Kardashian visits Menendez brothers in prison: report

Kim Kardashian has paid the Menendez brothers a visit in prison amid controversy over the newly-released Netflix documentary about the convicted killers, TMZ reports.

According to the publication, Kardashian visited Erik and Lyle Menendez at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, where both the Menendez brothers have been incarcerated since they were sentenced to life in prison in 1996 for the murder of their parents.

Kardashian was accompanied by sister Khloe Kardashian, mother Kris Jenner, and Cooper Koch, who plays Erik in the Netflix doc. Scott Budnick, a television producer, also went along with the group.

Kardashian and clan were there to speak to inmates about her work in criminal justice reform, as well as a new initiative to transform prison yards, according to TMZ.

Following the release of "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" of Netflix, Erik shared his thoughts on the show, calling the doc "vile and appalling."

"It is sad for me to know that Netflix’s dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truths several steps backward — back through time to an era when the prosecution built a narrative on a belief system that males were not sexually abused, and that males experienced rape trauma differently than women," Erik’s statement read. "Those awful lies have been disrupted and exposed by countless brave victims over the last two decades who have broken through their personal shame and bravely spoken out. So now Murphy shapes his horrible narrative through vile and appalling character portrayals of Lyle and of me and disheartening slander."

"Is the truth not enough?" the post continued. "How demoralizing to know that one man with power can undermine decades of progress in shedding light on childhood trauma."

Show creator Ryan Murphy on Monday responded to the backlash from Erik Menendez, telling E! News: "I know he hasn’t watched the show, so I find that curious."

"If you look at that show, 60 to 65% of the show centers around Erik and Lyle Menendez talking about their abuse, talking about their victimization, talking about what it emotionally put them through," Murphy said. "Those two boys on our show get their moment in court, and then some.