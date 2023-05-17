Kim Kardashian lookalike allegedly killed by botched injection in Bay Area hotel

A woman arrested in Florida will be extradited to the Bay Area for allegedly killing a Kim Kardashian lookalike with a botched cosmetic procedure in a San Mateo County hotel room.

Vivian Gomez, 50, of Ft. Lauderdale is facing felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter and practicing without a license stemming from the death of Christina "Ashten" Gourkani.

Gomez was giving Gourkani several injections" in her butt of what is believed to have been silicone in a Burlingame hotel on April 19, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told the Palo Alto Daily Post.

The 34-year-old model with a large social media following died April 20 from complications from the procedure, according to her GoFundMe.