Kiefer Sutherland accused of attacking ride-share driver in Hollywood

Actor Kiefer Sutherland was arrested in Los Angeles over an alleged incident with a ride-share driver.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of an assault involving the said ride-share driver near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Hollywood on Monday, January 12 around 12:15 a.m.

According to LAPD, the "24" star is accused of getting into the ride-share car and then physically attacking the driver.

Sutherland is also accused of making "criminal threats" toward the driver, LAPD said.

Kiefer Sutherland attends the "Tinsel Town" World Premiere at Vue Leicester Square on November 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Simon Ackerman/WireImage) (Getty Images)

The driver did not need to be taken to the hospital, LAPD said.

Officials did not say what prompted the actor known for his role as Jack Bauer in 24 to allegedly behave the way he did.

The incident remains under investigation.