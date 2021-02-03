Kenosha County DA seeks arrest of Kyle Rittenhouse, higher bond

article

Prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday for a new arrest warrant for an Illinois teen charged with shooting three people, killing two of them, during an anti-police protest in Wisconsin after he apparently violated his bail conditions.

Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly failed to inform the court of his change of address within 48 hours of moving, Kenosha County prosecutors alleged in a motion filed with Judge Bruce Schroeder. The motion asks Schroeder to issue an arrest warrant and increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000.

Rittenhouse is charged with multiple counts, including homicide, in connection with the protests in August. Prosecutors allege he had responded to a militia's call to protect businesses in Kenosha and opened fire on three men, killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, has maintained he acted in self-defense.

He surrendered to police the day after the shootings but was released after he posted a $2 million bond. Conservative groups covered the expense.

The court document filed on Wednesday, Feb. 3 reads in part:

"It is important to note that the $2 million came from a dubious Internet fundraising campaign, and the defendant and his family did not post any money toward that bond. As a result, the defendant is free from custody with minimal incentive to comply with his bond conditions. He posted no money so he has no financial stake in the bond. He is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison, so in comparison, potential future criminal penalties are insignificant. Indeed, the defendant has already demonstrated his carefree attitude by going to a bar immediately after his arraignment on January 5, 2021 and drinking 3 beers in the company of known "Proud Boys" while flashing white supremacist signs and wearing a 'Free as (expletive)' shirt."

"Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely. As a result, the defendant’s bond requires him to update the Court in writing within 48 hours of any change of address or telephone number."

Again, the district attorney is now asking Rittenhouse's bond by increased by $200,000. The motion also asks the court to order Rittenhouse to update his address in writing with the clerk of court immediately.

A woman who answered the phone at the office of Rittenhouse's attorney, Mark Reynolds, had no comment Wednesday.

Associated Press contributed to this post.