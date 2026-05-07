Rookie K-pop group TUNEXX sets the tone with ‘SET BY US ONLY’ debut

Fresh off their debut, rookie K-pop group TUNEXX is already making noise with a clear – they’re doing things their own way. The seven-member group, consisting of Donggyu, Inhu, Taira, Sungjun, Zeon, Sihwan, and Arctic, recently sat down with FOX LA to talk about their debut journey, the meaning behind their mini album "SET BY US ONLY, and what they hope to achieve moving forward.

"It’s truly exciting to finally see our dreams come true. We were nervous at first, but now we’re excited for what’s ahead," Sihwan said.

The name TUNEXX comes from the idea of "tuning into their frequency" – something the group says defines both their bond and their energy.

"Six of us are the same age, and Arctic is the youngest. So it’s always fun and lively during our practice," Donggyu said. "When we shout our team chant, 'Jjiyaho,' it feels like we just tune into each other’s frequency."

Their first mini album, SET BY US ONLY, centers on individuality and breaking expectations. Zeon said the project reflects their desire to move beyond traditional stands and introduce themselves on their own terms.

Their title track, "I’M ALIVE," serves as a bold introduction – blending hip-hop with confidence and personality.

"The lyrics of our title track are quite humorous, which stood out to me the most," Inhu said. "It’s about going our own way instead of following the rules of the world. We hope listeners can feel that energy and confidence."

Because of the song’s hip-hop foundation, the group said maintaining that level of energy throughout the entire performance was one of the biggest challenges – while the freestyle section felt the most natural for them.

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Beyond their title track, TUNEXX showcases versatility across their debut album.

"[Twenty Something] is a band-style track, so it was fun expressing my emotions and vibe. I’d love to try more alternative rock sounds in the future." Zeon said.

"‘Obsessed' has an R&B vibe, so it’s very emotional and message-driven. We wanted to make sure that came through." Arctic added.

The group also emphasized how much collaboration shaped their work – especially when it came to choreography.

"Zeon is good at coming up with great gestures, and so we got a lot of coming up with the gestures for this choreography," Donggyu said. " Whereas Taira is known for powerful energy, so that was something we got to add into the choreography."

TUNEXX debuted on March 3rd and already has big goals in mind, including a world tour and performing on major stages.

"I’d like to attend year-end award shows with TUNEXX members. And personally, I’d love to travel a lot with the guys and make great memories," Zeon said.

As they begin this new chapter, TUNEXX says they want to continue to prove themselves through diverse performances and give back to fans who have supported them from the very beginning.