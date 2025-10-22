Expand / Collapse search

K-pop group CIX begins new era with 'GO Chapter 1: GO Together'

By Karla Gutierrez
Published  October 22, 2025 2:23am PDT
CIX begins new era with 'GO Chapter 1: GO Together'

K-pop boy group CIX has made their second comeback of this year with their eighth mini-album, "GO Chapter 1: GO Together." They opened up about their creative process – from writing and recording the new tracks to filming the "WONDER YOU" music video. They also shared what they love most about visiting Los Angeles.

CIX has returned with their eighth mini-album, "GO Chapter 1: GO Together."

This marks their second comeback of the year and the start of a new series that continues the group’s evolving storyline.

The title track "WONDER YOU" blends layered rhythms and dreamy instrumentals to capture the curiosity and longing of finding one’s own remedy in life.

BX, CIX’s leader and main rapper, participated in writing lyrics for "WONDER YOU," "S.O.S.," and "UPSTANDER." He shared that working on three songs came with its own challenges—but hopes fans enjoy experiencing the group’s evolving storyline.

CIX will be holding a concert in Seoul, South Korea, on November 1 and 2, but hope to make an opportunity to meet international fans.

