K-pop group CIX begins new era with 'GO Chapter 1: GO Together'

CIX has returned with their eighth mini-album, "GO Chapter 1: GO Together."

This marks their second comeback of the year and the start of a new series that continues the group’s evolving storyline.

The title track "WONDER YOU" blends layered rhythms and dreamy instrumentals to capture the curiosity and longing of finding one’s own remedy in life.

BX, CIX’s leader and main rapper, participated in writing lyrics for "WONDER YOU," "S.O.S.," and "UPSTANDER." He shared that working on three songs came with its own challenges—but hopes fans enjoy experiencing the group’s evolving storyline.

CIX will be holding a concert in Seoul, South Korea, on November 1 and 2, but hope to make an opportunity to meet international fans.