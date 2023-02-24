JV of Wild 94.9 radio station reported missing in San Francisco

A Bay Area radio host and DJ was reported missing out of San Francisco, authorities said on Friday.

Jeffrey Vandergrift, also known as JV of Wild 94.9 radio station, was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday at his San Francisco home on the 200 block of King Street, according to police.

Vandergrift,54, is considered at-risk, authorities said.

He is 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants.

Wild 94.9, where Vandergrift hosts ‘The JV Show’ in the mornings, posted a statement to social media.

"We are deeply concerned, as we know you are, that our own JV has been reported missing by the SFPD. We’re working closely with them and his wife, Natasha, who is also a dear friend and member of the WiLD 94.9 family. We are sending love, thoughts, and prayers to JV and will share more information as we receive it," the statement read.

Anyone who locates Vandergrift is urged to call 911.