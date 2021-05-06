Justin Bieber announces stops in Los Angeles in 'Justice World Tour'

article

Pop megastar Justin Bieber announced he will perform live in Los Angeles twice in 2022.

According to Bieber's website and social media pages, the pop superstar will make two stops in Los Angeles for his "Justice World Tour." Bieber will come to town the first time on February 23, 2022 at the Forum in Inglewood and then perform at Staples Center in DTLA on March 8, 2022.

Bieber, 27, kicks off the tour in San Diego on February 18, 2022 and will finish the tour in Milwaukee on June 24, 2022.

For more information on Bieber's tour, you can click here for details.