Justice Jog supporting kids in foster care, juvenile justice systems returns to LA

After a years-long COVID-19 hiatus, the annual Justice Jog is back in Los Angeles.

The 16th-annual run-walk event benefits CASA of Los Angeles, which supports kids and families in LA County's foster care and juvenile justice systems.

The event has long been held in Century City, but this year it's at Dockweiler Beach in Playa Del Rey. The event, hosted by the Greater Los Angeles Association of Legal Administrators, includes a festival with a DJ, food vendors, a bounce house and family-friendly activities.

